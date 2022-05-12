Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, joins John Williams to talk about the extended downward slide of the stock market, what needs to happen to turn the market, how the price of fuel is impacting the economy, the distortion in the labor market, and what you can do to be defensive in the current market.
Alpha Wealth Group founder Tom Fortino: Stock market volatility and uncertainty will continue
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.