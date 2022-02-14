Alpha Wealth Group founder Tom Fortino: Stock market reaction to Russia-Ukraine crisis

Alpha Wealth Group’s Tom Fortino

Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, joins John Williams to talk about the relationship between the winner of the Super Bowl and the stock market, the amount of advertising for cryptocurrency during the Super Bowl, what we should know about cryptocurrency if we are curious about investing, the ongoing concern over inflation, and how markets are reacting to the crisis in Ukraine.

