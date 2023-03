Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, and co-host of “This Week in Wealth” on WGN Radio, joins John Williams to discuss the stock market’s rough week, what to expect from tomorrow’s labor report, the CPI report next week and how that is going to impact the market, what he expects the Fed to announce later this month, and where he thinks you should be putting your money right now.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction