NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Financial news is seen on a television as traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on September 13, 2022 in New York City. U.S. stocks opened lower today and closed significantly low with the Dow Jones dropping over 1,200 points after the release of an inflation report that showed prices rising more than expected in the last month. The Consumer Price Index released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed prices rising 8.3% over the last year, for which economists had predicted an 8.1% increase. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, joins John Williams to talk about inflation coming in hot today, the market tumbling after the data was released, and why long-term investors shouldn’t overreact to the market swings.
