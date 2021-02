With Groundhog Day right around the corner, John Williams is joined with the Goundhog Day Chairman Rick Bellairs and the actor who plays 'NED RYERSOOOOON' in Groundhog Day the movie Stephen Tobolowsky. Rick shares what is on the docket in Woodstock these next two days and Stephen talks about his career, some behind the scenes moments from the movie and more. To learn more about Woodstock's Groundhog Day celebration, go to woodstockgroundhog.org.