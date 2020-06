FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file photo Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a news conference in Hall A at the COVID-19 alternate site at McCormick Place in Chicago. As the coronavirus and protests against police brutality have swept the nation, black female mayors including Atlanta’s Keisha Lance Bottoms and Chicago’s Lori Lightfoot have led the charge..(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

WTTW Chicago Politics Reporter Heather Cherone joins John Williams to talk about the audio leaked to her of a city council meeting with Mayor Lori Lightfoot, in which she is heard swearing at Alderman Ray Lopez. Alderman Lopez then joins the show to tell John what he thinks the mayor should have been doing since the looting began two weeks ago.