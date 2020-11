Hose Knox, owner of Elmo’s Tombstone Service tackles the backlog of paperwork Thursday, May 28, 2020, in his office surrounded by tombstone design samples and decades old memorabilia on Chicago’s Southside. Knox and his wife, Bobbie, bought the business from Robert Williams in 1987. She died of cancer in 2012, but the 81-year-old Knox continues making tombstones on the city’s predominantly Black South Side, and Bobbie remains listed on his business cards. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)