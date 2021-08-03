Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd Ward) joins John Williams to weigh in on New York’s new requirement of vaccination proof to dine at restaurants and even has a good idea for airlines who want to capitalize on that. Then, Ald. Hopkins explains why police can’t pursue motorcyclists when they’re breaking all sorts of rules of the road, like last weekend when “Leaned Back in Chiraq” took place.
Ald. Brian Hopkins: Police are ‘out-gunned, outnumbered and out-motored’ by parade of motorcycles committing moving violations
