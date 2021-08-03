Ald. Brian Hopkins: Police are ‘out-gunned, outnumbered and out-motored’ by parade of motorcycles committing moving violations

John Williams
Traffic flows along Interstate 90 highway as a Metra suburban commuter train moves along an elevated track in Chicago on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. President Joe Biden outlined a huge $2.3 trillion plan Wednesday to reengineer the nation’s infrastructure in what he billed as “a once in a generation investment in America” that would undo his predecessor’s signature legislative achievement of giant tax cuts for corporations in the process.(AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd Ward) joins John Williams to weigh in on New York’s new requirement of vaccination proof to dine at restaurants and even has a good idea for airlines who want to capitalize on that. Then, Ald. Hopkins explains why police can’t pursue motorcyclists when they’re breaking all sorts of rules of the road, like last weekend when “Leaned Back in Chiraq” took place.

The John Williams Show
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

