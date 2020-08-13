Alderman Brendan Reilly oversees Streeterville, Gold Coast, Near West Loop, River North, the Loop and other surrounding parts. He joins John Williams to share his point of view of the looting as it unfolded early Monday. Plus, he describes the evidence that corroborates Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s explanation to Time Magazine that the Downtown Chicago looting was organized. That’s in spite of it following the Englewood shooting.
Alderman Brendan Reilly: Gathering a stack of bricks, rocks and glass cutters into a car takes organization
Posted: / Updated: