Alderman Brendan Reilly: Gathering a stack of bricks, rocks and glass cutters into a car takes organization

A pedestrian walks across Michigan Ave., Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, past a Chicago police department vehicle, a few blocks north of the raised Michigan Ave. bridge over the Chicago river after overnight vandalism in Chicago. Chicago’s police commissioner says more than 100 people were arrested following a night of looting and unrest that left several officers injured and caused damage in the city’s upscale Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Alderman Brendan Reilly oversees Streeterville, Gold Coast, Near West Loop, River North, the Loop and other surrounding parts. He joins John Williams to share his point of view of the looting as it unfolded early Monday. Plus, he describes the evidence that corroborates Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s explanation to Time Magazine that the Downtown Chicago looting was organized. That’s in spite of it following the Englewood shooting.

