In this April 13, 2016 photo, Chicago Alderman Anthony Beale speaks in support of newly appointed Police Superintendant Eddie Johnson during a city council meeting in Chicago. A day after a task force blasted the Chicago Police Department for decades of discrimination, city and law enforcement officials weighed which of the panel’s recommendations could be adopted and how much they might cost. The only thing that’s clear about the 190-page report is that it can’t simply be shoved into a desk drawer and forgotten. Beale said the city must act now. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)