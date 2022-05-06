42nd Ward Ald. Brendan Reilly joins John Williams to discuss Mayor Lightfoot picking Bally’s for Chicago’s first casino license. Alderman Reilly talks about the lack of transparency from the Lightfoot administration about the three finalists, why he thinks the process was rushed, what concerns him about Mayor Lightfoot’s choice, and if he thinks the mayor has enough votes to pass the casino through the City Council.

