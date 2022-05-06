42nd Ward Ald. Brendan Reilly joins John Williams to discuss Mayor Lightfoot picking Bally’s for Chicago’s first casino license. Alderman Reilly talks about the lack of transparency from the Lightfoot administration about the three finalists, why he thinks the process was rushed, what concerns him about Mayor Lightfoot’s choice, and if he thinks the mayor has enough votes to pass the casino through the City Council.
Ald. Reilly on Mayor Lightfoot’s pick for a new casino: ‘Is this the best site for the city of Chicago and does it provide the greatest benefit to the taxpayer?’
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Mayor Lori Lightfoot (via WGN-TV)
