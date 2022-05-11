36th Ward Alderman Gilbert Villegas joins John Williams to talk about the proposed new City Council ward map which will stretch the boundaries of his ward so dramatically that it will resemble a pool noodle or barbells. Alderman Villegas also shares his thoughts about the proposed location for Chicago’s first casino.
Ald. Gilbert Villegas on Chicago’s new ward map: ‘It’s a loss for Chicagoans, a loss for fair map advocates, and really a loss for the Latino community’
Chicago’s proposed new ward map (WGN-TV)
