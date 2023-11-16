34th Ward Alderman Bill Conway joins John Williams to talk about how a top aide in the Brandon Johnson administration offered to help him with a problematic homeless encampment in his ward in exchange for supporting Mayor Johnson’s real estate transfer tax plan and an end to the subminimum tipped wage. Alderman Conway says that the plan to remove the homeless camp was canceled when he didn’t vote for Mayor Johnson’s proposals.
Ald. Bill Conway: Trading basic public safety services for legislative votes is not appropriate
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
