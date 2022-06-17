9th Ward Ald. Anthony Beale joins John Williams to talk about why he wants to raise the speed camera threshold from 6 to 9 miles an hour over the speed limit and why a vote on the issue was stalled in yesterday’s finance committee meeting.
