Alan Parsons, the great audio engineer, songwriter, musician, and record producer, joins John Williams to talk about his song “Sirius” being used at Chicago Bulls games, his most recent studio record, “The Secret,” another studio album coming out this July, why he didn’t tour much during the Alan Parsons Project years, the 40th anniversary of the classic, “Eye in the Sky” record, some of the other famous records (“Dark Side of the Moon,” “Abbey Road”) he worked on, and his upcoming show next week at the Genesee Theatre.

