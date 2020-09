Agriculture broadcaster Orion Samuelson, or “The Big O”, joins John Williams to talk about what first brought him to Chicago from a small farm town in Wisconsin. He shares some of the milestone moments he enjoyed, including the dairy conversation he had with President John F. Kennedy while he was a Senator. This is Orion’s 60th anniversary on WGN Radio and he will retire at the end of the year.

