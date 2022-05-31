Recently, a teacher at Lyons Township High School wrote a piece in Patch about why he’s decided to resign from his teaching position after 17 years. John talks about the story and takes some calls. We also hear from Chris Salituro, a long-time teacher at Stevenson High School, who explains why he also made a similar decision to resign his position as a Sociology teacher.
Administrative policies are forcing local teachers to resign
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.