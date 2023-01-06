FILE – In this March 23, 2010, file photo, President Barack Obama signs the health care bill in the East Room of the White House in Washington. On Friday,…
FILE – In this March 23, 2010, file photo, President Barack Obama signs the health care bill in the East Room of the White House in Washington. On Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting Democrats voted to fine American citizens for not buying health insurance and conspired to give it to “illegal aliens” for free. The Affordable Care Act, which originally included fines for not buying health insurance, excludes immigrants living in the country without legal permission from receiving tax credits or purchasing insurance on the ACA marketplace. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
FILE – In this March 23, 2010, file photo, President Barack Obama signs the health care bill in the East Room of the White House in Washington. On Friday,…
FILE – In this March 23, 2010, file photo, President Barack Obama signs the health care bill in the East Room of the White House in Washington. On Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting Democrats voted to fine American citizens for not buying health insurance and conspired to give it to “illegal aliens” for free. The Affordable Care Act, which originally included fines for not buying health insurance, excludes immigrants living in the country without legal permission from receiving tax credits or purchasing insurance on the ACA marketplace. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Laura Pellikan, Executive Director of Get Covered Illinois, joins Jon Hansen to tell us everything we need to know about Open Enrollment for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Health Insurance Marketplace that runs through January 15, 2023.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)