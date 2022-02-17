A UIC law professor was fired for alluding to a racial insult on an exam: ‘It’s just a collapse of leadership’

Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald joins John to talk about a story that they have been following about UIC law professor Jason Kilborn being suspended for alluding to an offensive term on an exam in December 2020. Also joining John and Eric is Professor Jason Kilborn, who talks about how this ordeal has been handled by the UIC administration and what he plans to do moving forward.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.