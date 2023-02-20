It’s Presidents’ Day so it’s fitting that we get a visit from the 3rd President of the United States President Thomas Jefferson joins John Williams to talk about how he reluctantly became president, how in some sense he’s the father of American meteorology, what he would tell people who say the Constitution is becoming less useful, what he thinks of the current makeup of Congress, and if he believes Congress needs to better represent the population of the country.

