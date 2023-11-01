Leora Conway, Director of Business for The Salvation Army‘s Adult Rehabilitation Centers and Family Stores, talks to John Williams about her role at the Salvation Army, the incredible story of how she became aware of the work that The Salvation Army does, when she began her career at the Salvation Army, how donations at the Salvation Family Stores work, and how one simple good deed could change a person’s life.

