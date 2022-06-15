SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – JULY 19: A spectator fills in a newspaper crossword during the LV County Championship match between Hampshire and Durham at Ageas…
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – JULY 19: A spectator fills in a newspaper crossword during the LV County Championship match between Hampshire and Durham at Ageas Bowl on July 19, 2015 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – JULY 19: A spectator fills in a newspaper crossword during the LV County Championship match between Hampshire and Durham at Ageas Bowl on July 19, 2015 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)
Rob Baker, an English teacher at Barrington High School, joins John Williams to talk about how he was chosen to create today’s (Wed. 6/15/22) New York Times crossword puzzle after years of trying. You can try the puzzle here!
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)