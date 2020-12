FILE – In a Oct. 18, 2009 file photo, Richard Heene’s balloon is held for evidence in the Larimer County Sheriff’s evidence area in Fort Collins, Colo. Pieces of the infamous flying saucer that starred in Colorado’s balloon boy hoax are now available as trading cards. Michael Fruitman, the current owner of the balloon, struck a deal with New York-based sports and entertainment card company Topps to use a segment of the Mylar saucer for individual trading cards. (AP Photo/Will Powers, File)