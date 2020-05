In this Friday, Jun. 9, 2017, photo, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? business owner James Williams gets ready to load a store mannequin into a truck at the business, in Burbank, Calif. Removing the contents of a store is just one part of the job, says Williams. His company also donates usable equipment like vacuum cleaners to charities and takes furniture and fixtures to businesses that will recycle everything that’s usable. Williams estimates that he’s handled about two store closings a year during the nearly 12 years he’s owned the franchise. But there’s also a downside for his business when a store closes…he’s just lost a customer. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)