LOS ANGELES – SEPTEMBER 18: WKRP in Cincinnati, a CBS television situation comedy about characters at a radio station. Premiere episode originally broadcast September 18, 1978. Pictured is Tim Reid (as Venus Flytrap, nighttime disc jockey). (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

For years, Mister Kelly’s on Rush Street was the home of groundbreaking music, comedy and more that shattered divisions of race and gender to elevate the next generation of entertainers. Actor and comedian Time Reid joins John Landecker to talk about his time in Chicago, Mister Kelly’s and the importance of maintaining the legacy of the club.

See Tim Reid this weekend at the Gene Siskel Film Center following special screenings of ‘Live at Mister Kelly’s’.