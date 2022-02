In this photo illustration a computer and a mobile phone screens display the Netflix logo on March 31, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. (Olivier DOULIERY / AFP/Getty)

With all the streaming services and multitude of shared things in a relationship, let alone a marriage, John is joined by attorneys Gemma Allen and Todd Glassman of Allen & Glassman Chartered to give us the legal details and advice they have to help you keep your passwords your own in the event of a divorce.

To seek the services of Allen and Glassman click here to view their website!