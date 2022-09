WGN Radio’s John Landecker is joined by the New Guinness World Record holder for most pizza related items collected, Telina Cuppari. Telina, aka the “Pizza Girl,” topped the recent record holder’s record, which was 561 items, with her collection of 669 pizza-related items. Listen in while she talks about what’s next on her pizza collecting journey!

