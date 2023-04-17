FAIRFIELD, CA – APRIL 2: Jelly beans sit in a bin waiting to be packaged on the assembly line at the Jelly Belly Factory April 2, 2007 in Fairfield, California. The…
FAIRFIELD, CA – APRIL 2: Jelly beans sit in a bin waiting to be packaged on the assembly line at the Jelly Belly Factory April 2, 2007 in Fairfield, California. The Jelly Belly Factory produces approximately 14 billion jelly beans a year. With less than a week before Easter Sunday, retailers stock their shelves full of jelly beans, chocolates, and other traditional candies for Easter. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)
FAIRFIELD, CA – APRIL 2: Jelly beans sit in a bin waiting to be packaged on the assembly line at the Jelly Belly Factory April 2, 2007 in Fairfield, California. The…
FAIRFIELD, CA – APRIL 2: Jelly beans sit in a bin waiting to be packaged on the assembly line at the Jelly Belly Factory April 2, 2007 in Fairfield, California. The Jelly Belly Factory produces approximately 14 billion jelly beans a year. With less than a week before Easter Sunday, retailers stock their shelves full of jelly beans, chocolates, and other traditional candies for Easter. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)