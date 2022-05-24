Dr. Irfan Hafiz, Infectious Disease Specialist and Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, joined John Landecker to talk about the latest health news surrounding Monkeypox. Dr. Hafiz sheds some light on the viral disease and informs listeners that there is a vaccine and not to worry.
What is Monkeypox and should we be worried? The answer is ‘No,’ and Northwestern Infectious Disease Specialist shares why
by: Ashley Bihun
