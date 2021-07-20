What happens to our music libraries if streaming goes away?

In the age of streaming, we’re accustomed to having every album, song or artist available at our fingertips, millions of hours of entertainment at the touch of a button. But as time has shown, streaming poses the greatest question about our media libraries: Who owns your music The answer (if you use popular platforms like Spotify and Apple Music): NOT YOU.
John Landecker welcomes Dr. Jonathan Sterne, Professor and James McGill Chair in Culture and Technology at McGill University, to discuss the current state of the music market.