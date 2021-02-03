What does it take to make a great Super Bowl commercial?

In this photo taken Jan. 13, 2014, Nathan Crow, Creative Director at RPA: Rubin Postaer and Associates, an advertisement agency, checks a story board in Pasadena, Calif., before a film crew films a commercial for Goldie Blox, a small business who was awarded the Intuit Small Business Big Game to be highlighted during the 2014 Super Bowl. Intuit, with the help of the public, selected Goldie Blox: Engineering Toys for Girls. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

The Super Bowl is the ultimate broadcast for advertising creatives across the country. Professionals work their entire career to reach the big game and create a memorable commercial that will cement itself into the minds of millions.

Tim Nudd, Editor in Chief at The Clio Awards and Muse by Clio, joins John Landecker to reveal his thoughts on what to expect from this year’s commercial campaigns, the tone these ads will take in the shadow of COVID-19 and some of the great Super Bowl commercials of all time.