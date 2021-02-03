What does it take to make a great Super Bowl commercial?

The Super Bowl is the ultimate broadcast for advertising creatives across the country. Professionals work their entire career to reach the big game and create a memorable commercial that will cement itself into the minds of millions.
Tim Nudd, Editor in Chief at The Clio Awards and Muse by Clio, joins John Landecker to reveal his thoughts on what to expect from this year’s commercial campaigns, the tone these ads will take in the shadow of COVID-19 and some of the great Super Bowl commercials of all time.