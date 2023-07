We have a mosquito problem right now in Illinois, West Nile cases have popped up all over Illinois. When we have bug problems, we call Rebecca Fyffe, Director of Research at Landmark Pest Management. She tells us about the areas they were found in, what to expect this summer, the symptoms of West Nile, as well as some prevention tips! Check Rebecca and Landmark Pest Management here!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction