THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON –Episode 1230E — Pictured in this screengrab: Comedian “Weird Al” Yankovic on March 30, 2020 —…
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON –Episode 1230E — Pictured in this screengrab: Comedian “Weird Al” Yankovic on March 30, 2020 — (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON –Episode 1230E — Pictured in this screengrab: Comedian “Weird Al” Yankovic on March 30, 2020 —…
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON –Episode 1230E — Pictured in this screengrab: Comedian “Weird Al” Yankovic on March 30, 2020 — (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
John Landecker is joined by the one, the only, WEIRD AL. Al is coming to Chicago for a two night tour before moving on to the next city, but John was able to catch him for a full hour of weird stories, songs, and fun!