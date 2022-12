John Landecker talks to the Chicago Tribune’s Kori Rumore about the new contest for Chicago residents to name a snowplow. The “You Name A Snowplow” competition is running until January 6, or after at least 20,000 names have been submitted. Chicago residents can go to chicagoshovels.org to submit their punny names and will have until January 31st to vote for the best names.

