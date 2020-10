Actor Vincent Price, left, and jockey Bill Pearson of Pasadena, Calif., finished in a dead-heat in the “$64,000 Challenge” television program in New York, June 17, 1956, so they split the jackpot. Here, each holds his $32,000 check after correctly answering the final question, an attempt to break the tie created June 10 when both answered the $64,000 question correctly. (AP Photo/Hans von Nolde)

One of the most recognizable faces in classic horror, Vincent Price remains an icon to generations of movie lovers. But in addition to being “The Merchant of Menace”, he was a beloved father.

Victoria Price joins John Landecker to talk about life in the Price household, her father’s incredible work ethic and even his time selling paintings for Sears right here in the Windy City.