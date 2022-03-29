Economic experts are always watching consumer trends to predict economic rise and falls in the world. Not to the surprise of anybody there are some things that go first. Nicole Goodkind, Senior Markets Reporter at CNN Business joins John Landecker to explain the trends she talks about in her new article which can be found here.
Underwear sales, lipstick, and skyscrapers, how does it predict a recession?
by: Breandan Rook
Posted:
Updated:
