The new book Opposable Thumbs: How Siskel & Ebert Changed Movies Forever hits shelves October 24th. Listen below as John Landecker talks to author Matt Singer about how Siskel and Ebert changed the film industry as we know it, why Matt decided to write this book, and a few interesting anecdotes about the dynamic duo of film critics.
Two Thumbs Up! Author Matt Singer’s new Siskel and Ebert biography
by: Breandan Rook
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now