Kevin Shotsberger and Razz Jenkins, self proclaimed ‘Old Farts’ join your host John Landecker to give a history of the Old Farts and what they’re all about. They also tell us where to find them this summer if you want to find them and ask them some questions. Their next appearance is in Taste of Park Ridge on Thursday and the Daley Center on Friday.

