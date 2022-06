Picture of Grease Tell Me More, Tell Me More in the WGN Studios. Photo by Breandan Rook

Tom Moore, one part of the trio along with Adrienne Barbeau and Ken Waissman, who has authored and edited the new book called “Grease, Tell Me More, Tell Me More” about the hit stage musical Grease, joins John Landecker once again to tell some amazing stories about the legendary musical during its Broadway, London and touring productions.