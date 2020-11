The 1938 broadcast of Orson Welles take on “War of the Worlds” remains one of the most beloved and infamous broadcasts in the history of radio. Now, Theatre in the Dark has brought the radio classic into the 21st century with the imaginative use of 2020 tech.

Co-adaptors Corey Bradberry and Mack Gordon join John Landecker to talk about their version of the radio play and how you can experience the Martian invasion for themselves.