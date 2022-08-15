WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Photo Credit Ashley Bihun
by: Breandan Rook
Posted: Aug 15, 2022 / 10:05 PM CDT
Chicago’s resident tomato expert, Bob Zeni, is back again on The John Landecker Show. Bob gives us more tomato tips and tricks and answers a few listener questions along the way. You can find his website here!
