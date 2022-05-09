As the numbers of COVID-19 deaths have dropped, the CDC loosened its guidance around masks for the second time this year in April. The latest recommendations allow roughly 70% of people in the United States to remove their masks if they want—indoors as well as outdoors. The guidelines suggest many Americans no longer need to maintain a social distance or avoid crowded indoor spaces. how will this affect the restaurant industry this summer? President and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association Sam Toia joins John Landecker to share his insight. Then, Sam and John discuss whether or not the Restaurant Revitalization Fund bill will be revisited again this summer or if restaurants are in a better spot now.

To close out the conversation, Sam shares with John what the Taste of Chicago and Chicago Gourmet will look like this summer. To get your tickets go to tasteofchicago.com and chicagogourmet.org.