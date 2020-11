During the worst year of the Great Depression, a young Helen Beck became a star. From her humble beginnings in the Ozarks to silent-era Hollywood, the 1933 World’s Fair and beyond, the woman known professionally as Sally Rand broke barriers and challenged taboos wherever she went.

Author William Hazelgrove joins John Landecker to share stories from his new book, Sally Rand: American Sex Symbol, and bare all on the iconoclastic performer.