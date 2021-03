Comedy Central has been a staple of cable for decades, bringing some of the most popular and groundbreaking and popular comedy programming of the last 30 years to millions of homes. But before Comedy Central, there was Art Bell.

Art joins John Landecker for an inside look at how his vision of a 24-hour comedy network became a programming powerhouse.

Art Bell’s memoir, Constant Comedy: How I Started Comedy Central and Lost My Sense of Humor, is available now at all major booksellers.