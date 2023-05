Thomas Leslie, Architect, Educator, and Author joins your Host, John Landecker to discuss the history of Chicago’s iconic, historic and, gorgeous skyline. Listen below to hear an abridged retelling, however if you want the full story, check out Thomas’ book Chicago Skyscrapers:1934-1986: How Technology, Politics, Finance, and Race Reshaped the City. Find the link here!

