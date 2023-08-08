Your host John Landecker is joined by Kori Rumore of the Chicago Tribune and longtime friend of the show. This edition of The Rumore Report contains the first night game at Wrigley, Dave Matthews Band River Dump, the first Illinois Lottery, and the South Side White Sox playing baseball in shorts. Check out Kori Rumore at the Chicago Tribune’s website. Check our her Twitter for more great stories by Kori!

