Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech works out during a spring training baseball practice, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt…
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech works out during a spring training baseball practice, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech works out during a spring training baseball practice, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt…
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech works out during a spring training baseball practice, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Kori Rumore, Chicago Tribune Reporter and longtime friend of the show, joins host John Landecker to discuss some of her latest articles, including 23 facts on the great Michael Jordan and Spring Training travel tips for the start of Baseball season.