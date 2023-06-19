Chicago Tribune Reporter Kori Rumore joins John Landecker for the latest edition of The Rumore Report which helps us relive the excitement of Secretariat winning the Belmont Stakes 50 years ago, the extensive list of road closures in Chicago this summer for the NASCAR race, and to wrap up some facts about the Unabomber Ted Kaczynski that we may not know.

