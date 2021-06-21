The rich history of comics in Chicago on display at the Chicago Cultural Center

A new exhibit titled “Chicago: Where Comics Came to Life (1880-1960)” at the Chicago Cultural Center is diving deep into the long history of comic strips in the Windy City and how Chicago became the spiritual heart of the art form. Exhibit curator and Chicago’s premier cultural historian Tim Samuelson joins John Landecker to talk about this rich history and what visitors can see inside.

“Chicago: Where Comics Came to Life (1880-1960)” runs until October 3, 2021. Visit chicago.gov for more information.