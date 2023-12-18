Steve Dale, WGN Radio host and animal expert, joins John Landecker on the show to give us an update on this illness that dogs are getting at a very alarming rate. After the break we hear about Steve’s 12 tips to keep your pets safe during the holidays! Check out Steve’s website to read some more of his tips and advice for getting your pets through the holidays!
The Mysterious Dog Illness and the 12 days of Pet tips
by: Breandan Rook
Posted:
Updated:
